PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $310.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $43.10 on Wednesday, hitting $132.70. 2,068,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

