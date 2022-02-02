Peanut Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $397,228.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00116370 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.