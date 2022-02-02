Pendle Market Cap Tops $22.43 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $831,747.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.80 or 0.07197357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.68 or 0.99684366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

