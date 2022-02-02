Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of PEGRF traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

