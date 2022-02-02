Peony Market Capitalization Reaches $22.10 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Peony has a total market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $458,610.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 112,981,891 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

