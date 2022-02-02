Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $239,146.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Peony has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $22.32 million and approximately $239,146.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 112,352,491 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

