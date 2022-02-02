pEOS Trading Down 30.6% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $3.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.88 or 0.07161102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.24 or 0.99969731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054988 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

