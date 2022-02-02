PEPS Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,068.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $25,068.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00130639 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

