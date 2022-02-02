Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFGC opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 385.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

