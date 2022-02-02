Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 19,842 Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Tiga Acquisition worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 165,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TINV stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.