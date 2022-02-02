Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.08% of Roth CH Acquisition III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $222,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $987,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

