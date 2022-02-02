Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Golden Path Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPCO opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.