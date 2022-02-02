Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 51.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRWAU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

