Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,167 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 143,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 573,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 402,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 252,525 shares in the last quarter.

Kernel Group stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

