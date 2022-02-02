Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 741,469 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,469 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Slam by 145.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Slam by 133.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Slam by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

