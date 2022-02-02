Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the third quarter worth about $18,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the third quarter worth about $19,800,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the third quarter worth about $9,800,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

NASDAQ:FHLTU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Future Health ESG Corp has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.