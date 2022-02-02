Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,169,000.

Shares of XPAXU opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

