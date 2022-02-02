Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49,714.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £497.14 ($668.38) and traded as low as £491.50 ($660.80). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £493 ($662.81), with a volume of 4,524 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is £497.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 140 ($1.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 1 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £495 ($665.50) per share, with a total value of £495 ($665.50).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

