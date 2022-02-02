Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 193,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,388,703. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $296.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.