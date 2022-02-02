Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00114711 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

