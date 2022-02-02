Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.36. 103,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,326. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

