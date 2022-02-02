Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PNXGF opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

