Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,594.32 or 1.00142422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00073117 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00253941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00170745 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00331456 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001551 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,720,506 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars.

