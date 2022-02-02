Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,523,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.57% of Photronics worth $129,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 386,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,510 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $19.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

