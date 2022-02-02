Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

PDD opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.00 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

