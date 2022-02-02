Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 308.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.