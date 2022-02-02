PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $345,482.53 and $1,593.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

