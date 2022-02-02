Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $323,666.04 and approximately $69,713.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

