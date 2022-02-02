Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $507,527.27 and approximately $127.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009749 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00334792 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.