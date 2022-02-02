Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.