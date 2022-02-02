Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

