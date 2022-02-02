Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Up 79.4% Over Last 7 Days

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $635,833.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.70 or 0.07254984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,853.20 or 0.99813116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

