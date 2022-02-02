Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Tops $924,291.28

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $924,291.28 and approximately $38,952.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116145 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

