Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $839.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $837.75 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

PLXS stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

