Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 171,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,708 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

