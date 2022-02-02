Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 882,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 173,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.