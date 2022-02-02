PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 4,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $703.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

