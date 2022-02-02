Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Financial Survey

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wingstop and Portillos, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wingstop
|0
|7
|12
|0
|2.63
|Portillos
|0
|3
|6
|0
|2.67
Insider and Institutional Ownership
11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Wingstop and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wingstop
|10.72%
|-11.70%
|16.58%
|Portillos
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Wingstop and Portillos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wingstop
|$248.81 million
|18.77
|$23.31 million
|$0.99
|158.13
|Portillos
|$455.47 million
|2.31
|$12.26 million
|N/A
|N/A
Wingstop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillos.
Summary
Wingstop beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Portillos Company Profile
Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.
