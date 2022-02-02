Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Financial Survey

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wingstop and Portillos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63 Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Wingstop currently has a consensus target price of $179.41, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Portillos has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 79.67%. Given Portillos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Wingstop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wingstop and Portillos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $248.81 million 18.77 $23.31 million $0.99 158.13 Portillos $455.47 million 2.31 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillos.

Summary

Wingstop beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

