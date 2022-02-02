Portion One Day Trading Volume Hits $415.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Portion has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $415.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00119144 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

