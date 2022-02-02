Post (NYSE:POST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 408,804 shares.The stock last traded at $105.88 and had previously closed at $107.46.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
