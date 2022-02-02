Post (NYSE:POST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 408,804 shares.The stock last traded at $105.88 and had previously closed at $107.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

