Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 321.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 107,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of 164.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.