PotCoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $133.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,898.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.54 or 0.07199491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00292402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.94 or 0.00750538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00070514 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00390072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00242237 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,295,463 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

