Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 2,947,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

PWCDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

