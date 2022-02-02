Power Index Pool Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00005172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $387,358.65 and approximately $26.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.66 or 0.07111989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00058370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,417.71 or 0.99868176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

