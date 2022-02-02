Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 493,562,258 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £40.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

