Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $348.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.70 million. Premier reported sales of $422.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Premier by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Premier by 1,677.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

