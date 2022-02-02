Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SQFT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,417. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Presidio Property Trust had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Presidio Property Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

Separately, Aegis dropped their price target on Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

