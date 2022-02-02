Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 527 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $984.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,414.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,513.96.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.