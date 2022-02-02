PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $528.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.80 or 0.07197357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.68 or 0.99684366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054433 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

