Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 22,688 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROC. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

